Lawmakers press Hegseth about cost, morale, readiness impact of border operations

DoD has estimated that the southern border operations will cost $1 billion over eight months. GAO found DoD didn't have reliable cost estimates in the past.

Democratic lawmakers are pressing Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth about the rising costs of the Pentagon’s immigration-related operations and their implications on the military’s readiness and morale.

“DoD’s support for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has been expensive for American taxpayers, with some DoD expenses costing over three times more than when DHS performs the same function, while also posing “an unacceptable risk” to units’ readiness,” Sens. Elizabeth Warren, (D-Mass.), and Mazie Hirono, (D-Hawaii), told Hegseth in a letter.

Since taking the oath of office, President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing the U.S. Northern Command to “seal the border” and instructing the defense secretary to expand a migration detention facility within Naval Station Guantanamo Bay to “full capacity.”

The Defense Department has estimated that the southern border operations will cost nearly $1 billion over the next eight months, although the department does not have a cost estimate for the added Guantanamo operations, the lawmakers said.

“DoD may not have a realistic estimate of how much these new operations will cost,” the lawmakers said.

When DoD deployed to the border during the first Trump administration, the Pentagon estimated the price tag for those operations would run around $1 billion over the course of three years.

But the Government Accountability Office later said the Defense Department “did not present reliable cost estimates that would allow the [defense secretary] to gauge how providing support could affect the department’s budget.”

The watchdog said the Pentagon did not internally track costs related to the border mission in its internal reports due to the defense comptroller not providing clear guidance on what exactly the military services needed to track.

Lack of guidance left the military services to independently determine what costs should be entered into their accounting systems. As a result, entire categories of expenses related to the border mission were not recorded, including support provided by DoD installations, the cost of the Army Corps of Engineers to support border barrier construction, and benefits and assignment-related expenses for the National Guard personnel.

“Having reliable cost estimates would better position the [office of the under secretary of defense](Comptroller) to assess how this support would affect DoD’s budget. The limitations we identified in DoD’s fiscal 2019 cost estimate may also apply to the estimates for fiscal years 2020 and 2021, because OUSD (Comptroller) officials said the department used the same methodology when developing those estimates. Until DoD revises its cost estimation approach to improve the completeness of its documentation and the credibility of its estimates, it will be unable to make fully informed assessments of the potential impact of the [request for assistance] submitted by DHS on its budget,” the watchdog wrote in its 2021 report.

The Defense Department has yet to implement any of the GAO’s recommendations to improve its analysis and reporting of costs and unit-level readiness impacts related to border operations — only one recommendation has been partially addressed.

Some of the expenses already incurred are “avoidable,” the lawmakers said.

For example, more than a dozen C-17 military aircraft have been used for deportation flights — each C-17 flight costs over $28,000 per flight hour. In contrast, civilian aircraft that the Immigration and Customs Enforcement usually uses for deportation flights cost $8,577 per flight hour.

In addition, ICE pays contractors over $272,000 per bed to operate the Migrant Operations Center at Guantanamo Bay while the average cost per bed at ICE facilities within the U.S. is about $57,000.

Aside from budgetary concerns, the lawmakers said in recent years DoD personnel sent to the border “have reported dangerously low morale, driven by an unclear mission, isolation, boredom, poor accommodations, and more.”

Retired National Guard Bureau Chief Gen. Daniel Hokanson told lawmakers last year that sending National Guard members to the border does very little to contribute to their military training, adds unnecessary stress to their families and impacts the department’s long-term goals of building a combat capable National Guard.

“There is no military training value for what we do,” said Hokanson. “Guardsmen are doing mission sets that are not directly applicable to their military skill set.”

In 2019, the Defense Department sent about 750 National Guard members to the border to help at temporary holding facilities in Texas and active-duty troops were assigned to border patrol stations and processing centers to provide operational support, such as welfare checks, distributing food, and driving trucks and vans. The defense secretary later discontinued the mission, determining that continued support of those operations would “negatively affect military readiness and morale.”

During his first town hall for Defense Department personnel, Hegseth said deterrence starts “with our own southern border” and that NORTHCOM has done an “amazing job” in the last couple of weeks planning and preparing for a long-term defensive strategy in the region.

“I think in some ways, this department, over time, has felt like that’s somebody else’s mission. We’ve spent a lot of time, decades, my generation and yours, defending other people’s borders across the world. Yet, we’ve seen an invasion of our own from people all around the world. That creates a very real national security threat to the country. Border security is national security,” Hegseth said Feb. 7.

Copyright © 2025 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.