OPM clarifies RTO guidance for military spouses after pressure from lawmakers, families

All federally employed spouses of active-duty service members and foreign service officers are exempt from the return-to-office mandate that requires nearly all federal employees to return to in-person work.

In a Feb. 12 memo, Office of Personnel Management Acting Director Charles Ezell said all spouses of active-duty service members who work remotely are “categorically exempt,” regardless of whether they were hired under the Military Spouse Employment Act or any other hiring authorities.

The directive also says federal agencies “may” continue to hire military spouses for remote work positions under the Military Spouse Employment Act or other hiring authorities that allow such appointments.

The memo follows public outcry from military families and pressure from lawmakers to clarify OPM’s initial return-to-office guidance and its exemptions — the mandate is particularly challenging for spouses of military, diplomatic and national security professionals, who have to relocate every two to three years to stay with their families.

The initial guidance stated that employees “may” be exempt from returning to the office if they have a “compelling reason,” and left it to the agencies to define what the compelling reason was.

The directive also excluded military spouses working remotely under the Military Spouse Employment Act and then left it to agencies to determine additional exemptions for military spouses.

“I think it was kind of a slap on the hand for all of these agencies that weren’t doing it. I’m still a little concerned, because anything where they can find an out, they will. We’re still seeing people kind of trying to thread the needle and parse it really carefully. What we’re seeing from a lot of agencies is first off, they’re reading this as only applying to remote work and not to telework. The other thing that we’re seeing is that even though this explicitly mentioned overseas and things like that, we’re still seeing [Domestic Employees Teleworking Overseas] being pushed back,” Maria Donnelly, a military spouse and member of the Military Officers Association of America spouse council, told Federal News Network.

“And the other concern is that just a lot of people have already been impacted. They resigned, they took the Fork in the Road, or they’ve already been told to return to the office so they’ve already made plans like geo-baching and separating their families.”

Spouses of military or Foreign Service members who are stationed overseas participating in the DETO program already face challenges due to the program’s complex and lengthy approval process and inconsistent application of the policy across various agencies.

“We haven’t seen any new DETOs approved,” said Donnelly.

The new directive also exempts spouses of deceased service members, as well as spouses married to service members who have a 100% disability rating on the date that member retired, was released or discharged from return-to-office orders.

“We have one concern there,” said Donnelly. “It says members who are disabled when they get out, but many military members do not actually have their disability rating when they get out. That’s just the concern but they’re working that language, I expect that might be amended.”

The memo on exempting military spouses and foreign service spouses from return-to-office mandates was issued after the deadline for agencies to submit implementation plans detailing how they plan to comply with OPM’s original return-to-office directive.

The guidance also comes after a bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced a bill that would exempt federally employed military spouses from the return-to-work mandate. If passed, the legislation would also require the comptroller general to submit a report to Congress detailing the number of military spouses employed by the federal government, the average distance they would have to commute if they were required to return to their agency and the economic impact of requiring military spouses to come back to the office.

“The legislative approach we believe is important as well. Military families deserve these protections to be codified in law and to be inclusive of telework. The other thing that the legislative pieces have is data. We can’t fix what we can’t measure. Most estimates [for military spouse unemployment and spouses working for the federal government] are wildly off,” said Donnelly.

