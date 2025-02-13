This year’s defense spending bill may call for examining military air shows’ effect on recruitment

Eric White: Why don’t we start with the International Council of Airshows itself? What is the work that you all do? And you know, a little bit of history on how you all got started.

John Cudahy: Yeah, ICAS is a 501(c)(6) trade association. It was started in 1967 and a big part of what we were doing is trying to figure out who pays for the fuel when a military aircraft flying at air show. There is insurance issues, a bunch of safety issues. But that was way back in 1967 that the organization was formed. That our scope and a range of programing that we’re involved in has expanded quite a lot. But that’s how the organization got started.

Eric White: And what kind of role do you all play in the actual planning of military air shows? Are you consulted or do you more or less just try to make sure that all the I’s are dotted and T’s are crossed when they do take place?

John Cudahy: Neither really. We are a resource for the people involved in the air show business. So just about all the air shows that are conducted in the United States and Canada are members of our organization. They have training requirements. They want to know how to run their shows more safely, more efficiently, more profitably in some cases. And we play an important role not just in civilian shows, but in military shows as well. We’re involved with the credentialing of the pilots who fly at air shows. So on behalf of the FAA, we have a partnership with them where we evaluate whether they’re competent to do what they do. So we’re an advocate for the business both on political issues and regulatory issues. We promote the industry to people who might be thinking about going to air shows. So we’re advocates with the general public. And as I said, we offer training publications, guidance of one kind or another, that kind of thing. Our big deal is we run a convention once a year in Las Vegas, where the upcoming air show season is planned. So the 2025 season, most of the planning for that went on at our convention in early December of last year.

Eric White: Yeah, it’s that advocating that I wanted to ask you about. What is it that you all would like to see as far as support from the U.S. military when it comes to budgeting for these air shows and what are you all looking for? The NDAA is already kind of going through Congress. What is it that you all hope to get out of it?

John Cudahy: The language that was in the NDAA was pretty specific. One of the costs associated with bringing a jet fighter, a U.S. military jet fighter, to an airshow is something called mobile aircraft arresting systems. And these are systems that in an emergency can stop a jet if it has having hydraulic problems or brake problems or some other kind of problem. It has to be deployed in support of any aircraft that participates in an air show. Now, sometimes those systems are available at nearby military bases. If it’s within 80 miles, then an airship would not have to find, install and pay for the operational systems. But if it’s more than 80 miles, then the show has to get it. And the costs for that have gone up significantly in the last 10 years to the point where the cost of having a mobile aircraft arresting system might be as much as in the whole rest of the show combined, 60, 70, $80,000. So what we asked for, especially for those areas, those air show sites that are remote or rural, is to get some support from the military to pay for the transportation installation and operation of that mobile arresting system. And that at least originally that was the intent of this accommodation and the NDAA.

Eric White: Gotcha. OK. And as far as air shows out in those rural areas, are you finding that the location of air shows may be getting a little more remote just because a lot more recruitment is happening out in less populated areas, especially for the Air Force? Can you speak to that a little bit on how things have progressed or has it always been that there are air shows out in the middle of Kansas and near southern Missouri and places like that?

John Cudahy: Yeah, actually, unfortunately, the opposite has happened. As the demand for recruiting has gone up in some of these rural communities because the expense associated with operating this mobile or aircraft dressing system has gone up, Some of the shows that used to be conducted in rural communities have gone away because they simply can’t afford them. Having a military jet at your air show is not a requirement to have an air show, obviously. We can have only civilian performers who don’t have this arresting gear requirement, but they’re much else attractive to the general public. And for sure, they’re less attractive to the military as a recruiting tool. If you’re going to recruit people into the military using an air show and we’re told that our air shows are one of the military’s most effective recruiting tools. If you’re going to do that, obviously, you want military aircraft at to show. But increasingly, because these mobile aircraft arresting systems are so expensive, shows can’t have the military and in some cases that causes them to go out of business. And what the argument we made with Congress was if you want to restore that ability to recruit in rural locations, we need some help with underwriting some of the costs associated with these mobile aircraft arresting systems.

Eric White: Gotcha. OK. And I may ask you to speculate here, but what do you think how receptive of the idea have military leaders and members of Congress been to that argument that you just made? And also with the new administration, the president made very clear in his first term that he enjoys a military parade and thinks that it’s a good show of strength. Do you think that you have some ground to gain here as things move on?

John Cudahy: Well, I’ll take the first part of your question is really two different questions. The support within the political establishment has been considerable. If you look at the recruiting problem from a 30 or 40,000-foot perspective, that is, if you look at the big picture, any tool that is effective in recruiting young men and women to join the Army, Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force is a tool that we want to use. It’s an area that the country has struggled with at the micro level, either from the military leadership or people out in the field running this equipment. It’s expensive equipment to use. And so we worry that it’s saving a penny and losing a pound because the relative cost of deploying and operating this mobile aircraft arresting systems to the country is not very significant. But as it relates to how that impacts the military’s recruiting capabilities, it is considerable. And so, as I said, at a political level, it was very well received. The idea that, yes, we think we understand your problem. Let’s appropriate some money so that we don’t lose the capability to conduct effective recruiting in these rural communities because we weren’t able to spend really just a few hundred thousand dollars, which is real money in most of the world. But in the DoD budget, it’s really almost a rounding error. And so that’s how the legislation was crafted and we hope that’s how it’s going to operate. As it relates to the new administration, I agree with your characterization. All signs point to a little loosening of the purse strings as it relates to military appropriations. It’s too early, obviously, for us to say if that will affect our very specific and niche issue, but we hope that it will.

Eric White: It’s been a good conversation, but I’m afraid I have to maybe end it on a dark note. Air shows, all the safety procedures can be put in there. Accidents do happen, though and with the recent events occurring right here in our backyard in D.C. and all the military mishaps that we’ve seen regarding aircraft, is that the main argument that you all face sometimes is it really worth it to have these multibillion-dollar aircraft and well-trained and highly trained people working them? But things happen. Is that the pushback that you all most of the time get is it’s just not worth it to put anybody’s lives at risk or equipment at risk?

John Cudahy: No, we don’t hear that argument, actually, not to me. But I suppose to somebody listening, that may sound surprising, but we don’t hear that. What we hear is more of a dollar and cents issue is that these kinds of things I’m talking about not the capital expense, not the airplane but the going out into the field with this equipment. We hear about the expense associated with that and the idea that if the money’s not appropriated, it’s not the sort of thing you can just say, ‘Well, we’ll make an adjustment here or there.’ And I would make the larger argument that it’s because of how much this equipment cost. Now I’m talking about the aircraft. And it’s because of how highly trained and specialized the training is for our pilots, that air shows are a good way to showcase that with the American public. We as a country, we’re asked to spend enormous amounts of money on our defense and I both personally and certainly representing my organization, we think that’s money well spent. But there are precious few opportunities when the American public gets to see that. They get to see what that investment looks like and they get to see just how amazing the professionalism and the training is of not just the pilots, but all the people associated with keeping these aircraft flying. And so what we have found is that during COVID or during sequestration in 2013, when the aircraft ran out in front of the public, especially for the military services that don’t have other ways to reach out to the general public, it really limits the way that the Americans can learn about the people who fight for our country. We’re down to 1% or less in these ages of who among us volunteers to serve in the military. And so it’s very important that we retain and maintain and bolster these opportunities to put the people in the machinery in front of the general public. Air shows attract between 10 and 15 million people a year, and those are 10 or 15 million people, many of whom are coming out specifically to see that military hardware. And I think it’s important that the country continue to put an emphasis on spending money and spending resources to do that.

Eric White: Final question. At this role, are you able to attend any air show that you want for free? And if so, what’s your number at?

John Cudahy: Well, remember that all the military shows are free. And I encourage anybody who’s listening to make that a stop on their spring, summer and fall planning. I pay for some shows. I get to go to some shows free, but it is part of the job and it’s one of the parts of my job that I love the most. I typically go to eight or nine air shows a year. I try to get to new ones each year and I’ve been doing this 27 years and it’s still the most inspiring part of my year. When I get to go to an air show and watch not just the military pilots, but the civilian pilots as well, demonstrate just superior aviator skills. If you haven’t been, you should find time to go to an air show. It’s just a wonderful opportunity to see people do amazing things with their craft.

Eric White: That’s a long time. I’m just glad your eardrums are still intact.

John Cudahy: Yeah, they are. I think they might have had some effect on it. But certainly when my wife asked me to do something, I know that my hearing is not all that it could be.