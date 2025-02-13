What the Coast Guard can expect under the Trump administration

Tom Temin: Just out of curiosity, what is a law firm’s interest in Coast Guard reform?

Sean Pribyl: Well, I would say that our general interest is monitoring developments within the broader maritime sector. I’ve been engaged with the maritime industry since 1994 when I went off to the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy. I sailed on ships for eight years and then was a Coast Guard JAG myself, working both on policy as well as international law and in other maritime matters. I’ve been working in this space in private practice since around 2016. And within our firm, I lead our Coast Guard efforts. So if it’s Coast Guard related for clients, it usually crosses my desk.

Tom Temin: OK. So what areas of the Coast Guard in this era of international competition, rivalry and so forth, and with an administration that’s looking for regulatory reform in general, what do you think could happen for the Coast Guard?

Sean Pribyl: I think what’s interesting is what people may not be aware of is the multi-mission focus of the U.S. Coast Guard. So there’s generally 11 missions. Some say it’s more than that. But what’s interesting is that it serves three functions. It’s always a military service member of the armed forces. It is always a regulator of the maritime industry. And then it also engages in maritime law enforcement. So it has unique capabilities that under that the Department of Defense entities don’t have. They don’t have the ability in Department of Defense, generally speaking, to engage in domestic law enforcement. The U.S. does and it makes them a critical component to operations involving things like migrant interdiction and interdictions at sea of drug smugglers. That is a critical component to how the government goes about affecting its authorities at sea.

Tom Temin: And just out of curiosity, the previous Coast Guard, Admiral Fagan, had a lot of her bandwidth occupied by issues at the Maritime Academy, the sexual abuse going on in the Coast Guard and so forth. Do you think that took unnecessary attention away from those missions, maybe something out of her control, but that seemed to what was what dominating her term there as commandant?

Sean Pribyl: I never spoke with her directly on that, but I would have to imagine that it had to. That’s the impression that I have from what’s been reported in the media as well as speaking with former colleagues and other professionals, especially here in D.C. Hard to imagine that dealing with an investigation by Congress that resulted so far and in over a million documents of emails and correspondence that are stretching back years and years could not have been a distraction. What it takes, I myself have testified in Congress and I know what it takes to prepare or she had to do this multiple times. So the issue is that it must be a distraction from what she had set out to do. And if you look back to when she first assumed the role of commandant, she had set out some very optimistic and clear goals and what she wanted to accomplish and that also included really focusing on the workforce, that I did speak with her on. I was very impressed with her vision of what she wanted to accomplish. And it was somewhat tragic that this was entirely sidetracked by an investigation into essentially the Coast Guard itself. So I can only speak to what Congress has said and that investigation by Congress is ongoing.

Tom Temin: We’re speaking with Sean Pribyl. He’s a partner at the law firm Holland and Knight. And for the three major mission areas that may devolve into many, many different programs that the Coast Guard is involved with, does it look like it’s adequately funded and staffed for carrying those out effectively?

Sean Pribyl: This is probably the No. 1 recurring theme of the Coast Guard that they’ve struggled with for generations, which is it has an enormous impact on matters related to maritime safety and law enforcement. But it is continually underfunded. And for generations, the mantra has been that the Coast Guard will do less with more. It was only until the past couple of commandants that they tried to shift that and say that they’re only going to do what Congress funds them to do and they need more money to do that. There have been discussions about what how can they get more funding? How can they make this more relevant? The Coast Guard has changed agencies several times. Being part of Treasury in the past, it’s been part of the Department of Transportation, now with its Department of Homeland Security. So the metrics in the performance of what that Coast Guard does is annually truly impressive. It is a recurring theme that they need more money, though.

Tom Temin: Sure. And what other reforms? I mean, if you call that with more money, what about their problems? And they mirror the Navy in the sense that buying new platforms and getting them built on time in sufficient quantities just eats up lots of resources. And they’ve had ships literally that break down when they’re brand new because the propulsion system fails this kind of thing.

Sean Pribyl: Yes, they have had a number of troubled instances where their shipbuilding program and the execution of those programs has been really called into question. So much so that there was discussion of whether all of the Coast Guard’s shipbuilding and procurement needed to be moved to the Navy. You may see some of this language in various bills throughout the past few years. They still do have their own program, but really the icebreaker program is the one that comes to mind right now in terms of the delays and how far behind schedule they are. And the icebreaker conversation, again, is it’s a multi-decade conversation. It goes to polar presence and deterrence. And the U.S. is an Arctic nation. We have bases in Antarctica. I’ve been there. And the need for icebreakers to compete with adversaries in a shifting geopolitical climate of the Arctic, in particular, with increased shipping lanes. It’s important. And so this has always been scrutinized, this meaning that the Coast Guard’s ability to procure, to build their ships to stay on schedule that they’ve had issues in the past with designs and having to essentially retrofit their cutters to counter what were flaws in the design process.

Tom Temin: Well, maybe the arctic will melt first before they need them. And you have written that you have three basic expectations for the Coast Guard this year under the second Trump administration. Just briefly run through with what those three expectations are.

Sean Pribyl: Well, I think that the main expectation is going to be how they’re pulled within the direction of supporting what will be focused on immigration and deterring illegal immigration. And so you already seen this. You’re seeing the Coast Guard is being asked to provide flights, such as repatriation flights. There’s now talk of putting migrants, whatever that the term is that they’re using to repatriate back or at least transfer them, I should say, to Guantanamo Bay, which is not a new thing for the Coast Guard. They have in the past. There have been historical peaks in migrations from various Caribbean countries to the United States and they’ve used Guantanamo Bay. And they still do on occasion, in normal cases, as a temporary holding facility for processing them.

Tom Temin: OK. So the immigration question is one expectation, couple more now?

Sean Pribyl: Yeah. So I think we’ve touched on agency outliers as far as expectations and what Operation Fouled Anchor has done in terms of that distraction. And the concern also with that is if you have a workforce that is dedicated to searching for and preserving and reviewing over a million or close to 2 million now probably pages of emails and documents, those people, whether they’re fully dedicated to that job. If they’re not, then it means that the agency itself is not performing other functions and it is busy with marine casualties. It’s busy with regulations related to environmental compliance. So if it’s not able to dedicate the time to those other issues, then the industry fails. So the public relies on the Coast Guard. The people who work at the Coast Guard are dedicated professionals. And we as an industry and our clients, we need to be able to communicate with them. And if there are enormous distractions that take time away from those issues, then the industry suffers. I think that second is looking at legislation for the next year. So the Coast Guard Authorization Act was not passed into law this past year. It’s now looking for a new vehicle and this year perhaps trying again in the NDAA. But we’re going to see, I think, it’ll be very interesting to see what happens with the SHIPS Act, which is Shipbuilding and Harbor Infrastructure for Prosperity and Security for America Act or SHIPS Act. This involves a number of provisions related to building up the shipbuilding capacity of the U.S., trying to make ourselves more competitive as an industry, both on the defense side, primarily, is what it looks like it’s moving towards, but also commercially, a lot of incentives there to build up the U.S. Merchant Marine. And so it’d be interesting to see what the Coast Guard’s role in that is. And then I think that the third thing to watch this year is because the Coast Guard is a regulatory agency with enormous reach in terms of what they actually regulate. So any type of freeze on new regulations on rulemaking that really impacts directly the ability of the industry to invest and to make decisions based on reliable rulemaking and regulations. And when that’s paused and when there needs to certain sectors like offshore wind, then that creates ambiguity as far as what may happen in the future. So that is something when you have a deregulatory focus, this is always the case with the Coast Guard that has real impact on what they’re able to do.