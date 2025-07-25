DoD’s new myAuth system surpasses 900,000 users in first two months

"We're very excited just to try and offer our customers a quicker and simpler way to access their resources," a defense official said.

The Defense Department’s new identity credentialing system, myAuth, has surpassed 900,000 user accounts just two months into its pilot launch, marking the beginning of the end for the Pentagon’s outdated login systems like the legacy DS Logon.

Launched in May, myAuth is set to replace DS Logon, which currently provides access to more than 200 DoD and Department of Veterans Affairs websites. The pilot phase began with two of DoD’s highest-traffic applications: milConnect, where users manage military benefits, and ID Card Office Online (IDCO), used to issue or renew identification credentials.

DS Logon, while the largest, is not the only system being replaced by myAuth — the department is working to collapse fragmented authentication solutions to create an enterprise-wide solution that will reduce costs, improve security and simplify login experience across military services and fourth estate agencies.

The department expects to transition more than 20 million users, including service members, DoD civilians, retirees, family beneficiaries, contractors and vendors, to the new myAuth system. Officials plan to begin onboarding additional applications in September, with a full rollout scheduled over the next 18 months.

“We are tracking very closely to the end of the fiscal year 2026,” a DoD official told Federal News Network.

Users can begin using myAuth by setting up an account with their DS Logon credentials.

“We want people to go ahead and get signed up now just so we can go ahead and transfer the identity verification that we performed with DS Logon into myAuth. Those saved the department funding so we don’t have to validate your identity again, we have years of validation performed in DS Logon that we can repurpose into the myAuth system. We’re encouraging people to adopt today to make sure that when the full transition occurs, that their account is ready,” the defense official said.

The system utilizes Okta Verify, an app that can be installed on personal or government-issued mobile devices — Okta Verify provides secure login options like push notifications, one-time passcodes and biometric capabilities like Face ID or Touch ID.

“We’ve noticed that over 99% of users have successfully created their account without requiring assistance, meaning they’re able to walk through it. It’s intuitive. In our feedback loops, we’ve noticed people dislike passwords. With the myAuth solution, we’re able to offer these passwordless solutions that still meet our security requirements,” the defense official said.

While the transition for active-duty service members and DoD civilians will likely be seamless, officials are urging users without a Common Access Card (CAC) or a DS Logon to create a DS Logon account within the next 18 months in order to verify their identity. Those without a CAC will have to go through an identity verification process again once DS Logon is decommissioned.

Not all individuals who will use myAuth have a CAC or even a smartphone — defense officials said the system is designed to be flexible enough to meet the needs of those users.

The department began planning the transition in January, working closely with partner applications to prepare for the change. Officials have since launched a broad communications campaign, sending out emails to users and working with agencies like the Defense Health Agency to alert those who access Tricare-related systems about the switch.

“We’re executing and sending out millions of emails to our customers to let them know, ‘Hey, we’re doing this solution. Here are these options for you.’ The last round of emails offered the link to download the Okta Verify so they can sign up for that password solution. Because that’s what we’re hearing, is they’re tired of passwords,” the defense official said.

One of the key performance metrics for myAuth is to maintain 99.99% system availability — an improvement over DS Logon, which struggled to meet industry-standard uptime benchmarks.

“Some of our indicators are adoption rates as well as onboarding rates as well as feedback loops from our customer. We operate a 24/7 call center here, we’re looking through those calls, we’re having retrospects there with our end users to make sure that they’re able to use that. The last one is higher availability — one of the main concerns with DS Logon is that it didn’t offer the “three nines” that so often occur in the tech world. And with myAuth, we’re measuring the “four nines” of availability, making sure that it’s always on,” the defense official said.

Additional information is available through MyAuth’s Help section.

