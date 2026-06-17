The Pentagon can’t fully track whether suicide prevention training is helping

Interview transcript

Terry Gerton We have a tough topic to talk about, military suicides. We hear a lot about veteran suicides, which, as of the latest data, are still averaging more than 17 a day. Your report, though, focuses on the active duty force and what DoD is doing to provide suicide prevention training. How big of a problem is suicide in the active-duty force?

Rashmi Agarwal Thanks, Terry. So, suicide among active duty service members still remains a significant concern. DoD last reported in its report that 471 service members as of 2024 died by suicide. So while that is a slight decrease from 2023, rates of suicide have generally increased over the past decade. So this is definitely still a concern for the military.

Terry Gerton And what is the Department of Defense’s strategy around suicide prevention training? How do they go about it?

Rashmi Agarwal So each of the services have their own specific training for their service members. So the Army has its training, the Navy, the Marine Corps, the Air Force, and this is done annually. So there’s annual required suicide prevention training that the services implement that they’re required to track over the course of the year.

Terry Gerton So they have a requirement to conduct it, but your report indicates that DoD really doesn’t have any idea how effective that is, whether it’s actually been accomplished. Tell us about what you found.

Rashmi Agarwal So, you know, there’s different layers of review in terms of, you know, determining whether or not, first of all, even whether or not service members even completed the suicide prevention training. So I’ll start with the top layer. So there is a Defense Suicide Prevention Office. That office has general responsibility for suicide prevention efforts across the department. However, they are not receiving the information department-wide about whether or not suicide prevention training has been completed across the services. So without that information, DoD lacks visibility into whether service members are actually receiving the training intended to help them connect with resources, identify risk factors and get support that they need. Going down one level, at the headquarters level, the individual services often rely on local commanders and units to manage compliance with suicide prevention training rather than conducting central monitoring at the headquarters level. So there’s the Defense Suicide Prevention Office, which has general oversight, and then there’s individual services, the headquarters services offices, and they are really relying on the commanders and the units.

Terry Gerton Is this a systems problem? It’s just hard to get data all the way back? Is it a prioritization problem? What’s the core issue in terms of being able to manage accountability for this really important training?

Rashmi Agarwal So I think it’s really a management problem. It’s really getting the information up to a central entity to have oversight of suicide prevention training across the department. So the DSPO just doesn’t have the information it needs. It doesn’t have the data it needs to consistently determine whether or not suicide prevention training has been completed from the military services. Several of the service headquarter offices told us they largely view training completion as a commander responsibility at the unit level. So what that means is that responsibility is decentralized and there is no single entity that has a complete picture of suicide prevention training completion across the department.

Terry Gerton I’m speaking with Rashmi Agarwal, she’s director, Defense Capabilities and Management at GAO. Rashmi, one of the other things that caught my eye in your report is that they really don’t have an understanding inside DoD of whether they’re actually even conducting the right kind of training. They don’t any way to assess the value of the training content itself. What did you find there?

Rashmi Agarwal What’s really largely missing is a structured evaluation of the training. So some of the services, they were using surveys or collecting other participant feedback. But we found that they generally have not developed comprehensive evaluation plans that link the training activities to their intended outcomes. So effective evaluation would include, for example, specific short, intermediate, long-term outcomes. They would establish performance measures, assess whether or not the training is actually improving knowledge of service members, including recognition of suicide risk factors. So without that structured evaluation, the department really cannot reliably determine whether that the training is actually achieving its intended objectives.

Terry Gerton And you all made 17 recommendations in this report. You’ve made recommendations in this area before, now there are 17 fresh ones. Walk us through the top level ones that you would want DoD to certainly prioritize first.

Rashmi Agarwal Well, first is definitely getting the information to the Defense Suicide Prevention Office in terms of making sure that data is coming up from the unit commanders to the headquarters service level offices, and then that information rolling up to DSPO so that they have complete oversight of to what extent suicide prevention training is occurring department-wide. The other set of recommendations is then really targeted at the individual headquarters service level offices, conducting the types of evaluations that they need to make sure that the training objectives are being met. You know, how well is the training actually meeting intended outcomes? And then the last set of the recommendations that we made is really focused on going forward. So back in January of 2023, The department had stood up a suicide prevention and response independent review committee that looked at suicide prevention generally across the department. And they had issued a report in January of 2023 with 117 recommendations, 18 of which were focused specifically on non-clinical suicide prevention training. And so, our recommendation is getting at to what extent the department is changing its plans or making iterative plans to being able to implement those 18 recommendations given changes going on in the department. So things like changes in staffing and then changes in how they plan to deliver that training going forward.

Terry Gerton How has the Pentagon responded to your recommendations?

Rashmi Agarwal So DoD agreed with nine recommendations. They partially agreed with six recommendations and they disagreed with two. One area of the disagreement involved requiring the services to report the training completion data to DoD’s Central Suicide Prevention Office. We continue to believe that that recommendation is valid because DOD needs reliable data to oversee training and make informed decisions. We also maintain that regular updating of implementation plans for future suicide prevention training efforts is important given ongoing organizational changes as well as staffing changes.

Terry Gerton The report does say GAO is uncertain. I love those kind GAO words, uncertain, that DoD will be able to continue these efforts, as you mentioned, giving recent staffing levels and a pending decision on combining suicide prevention training with other trainings. Tell me more about that.

Rashmi Agarwal So the department is doing a re-examination of the various trainings that they have across the department and really determining which trainings are in alignment with their current objectives and priorities. So what they have done is they’re making an evaluation whether or not to combine certain trainings together, including suicide prevention training combining with other trainings. And there have been changes in staffing. As you know, the department has undergoing a number of cuts in the civilian workforce, and so making sure that they have the staffing needed in order to be able to implement these trainings going forward.

Terry Gerton And if DoD were to make this a key priority and really tackle the challenges that you’ve laid out here, how would that translate to better outcomes over time?

Rashmi Agarwal I think it would be a combination of factors, so it would be improved tracking and evaluation. So better data and better oversight would mean that would create a visibility into completion of suicide prevention training across the services. And if there was leadership attention, that would signal organizational priority to suicide prevention. I think GAO specifically recommended requiring the services to report completion data, improving the headquarters monitoring, developing the evaluation plans and strengthening project management. And it’s the combination of those actions that would create the conditions for informed decision-making and sustained accountability going forward.

Terry Gerton And we might hope that better training while they’re on active duty carries over into their life post-service and we can get the veteran suicide rate down as well.

Rashmi Agarwal Yes, while we didn’t look at that correlation between active duty service and their transition to veteran status with regards to suicide prevention training, theoretically that would make sense that, you know, the information that they’re getting while they’re in active duty would resonate and carry over as they transition over to veterans status.