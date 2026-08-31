Army tests AI to speed up solicitation writing

The tool could help the Army issue solicitations for massive services contracts in days rather than months.

Army Contracting Command is testing a new artificial intelligence tool that could streamline how it buys services, a portfolio spanning billions of dollars each year.

The command created the Army Marketplace, Automation and Execution platform — Army MAX, for short — to cut down on time-consuming manual data entry and make requirements and solicitations more consistent.

MAX, which is still in development, lets staff communicate their unit’s needs through “guided, intuitive interface that connects directly with their contracting office,” the service said in a release. The platform could help the Army issue requests for proposals in a matter of days or weeks, rather than weeks or months, and free up staff for other work.

First, the organization that needs to buy services enters their mission needs and capabilities into Army MAX, an ACC spokesperson said. Then AI crunches the data to turn the requirement into a structured, standardized document that complies with current regulations, and sends it to the right contracting office for review.

Next, the contracting office drafts a solicitation using AI, double-checks it for accuracy, and uses the system to post it to the federal contracting database SAM.gov. A future version could allow vendors to quote prices for their work, as well as award and execute contracts.

“What previously required back-and-forth communication between units and contracting offices, can now happen in a single, standardized workflow within Army MAX,” the service said in the release.

An initial pilot in May and June asked the software to write a solicitation for latrine services at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. Users suggested improving the system by further automating data input and making it easier to compile requirements. ACC declined to answer how much faster MAX made that process or if it encountered any bugs.

The Army plans to connect MAX into its other enterprise-level platforms and consolidate the service’s requirement-writing and pre-award work on the Army’s cloud to make that data more accessible. It aims to declare the software fully operational later this year.

In the future, ACC hopes Army MAX will become a full-scale procurement platform for the entire service, allowing Army leaders to track acquisition programs in real time, the command spokesperson said.

Army MAX is among the many AI platforms springing up across the military services to handle tasks from building seating charts to helping maintainers in repair shops.

While the data entry-heavy nature of acquisition makes it a prime candidate for help from AI, the technology isn’t foolproof. A lawsuit in federal claims court alleges an Army AI tool’s hallucination about a mission support services company led the Army to award its competitor a contract for work at New Mexico’s White Sands Missile Range. The Army has disputed the extent to which AI was used to evaluate the bids.

There are no specific rules governing the use of AI in acquisition.

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