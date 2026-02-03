Lack of centralized authority, service coordination sank DoD’s travel modernization effort

“The new system didn't actually meet a bunch of requirements that were needed,” Vijay D'Souza said. “One would argue that this shouldn't have been a surprise.”

The Pentagon scrapped the $374 million program it worked on for years to replace its antiquated Defense Travel System (DTS) after discovering the new platform could not reliably produce the financial data needed to support a clean audit, a failure a government watchdog says stemmed from poor coordination with the military services and lack of centralized authority.

The Defense Department began developing the system, known as MyTravel, in 2018. In 2022, it ordered the military services to begin using the platform as it moved toward finally retiring DTS. But less than a year later, officials abruptly reversed course, abandoning MyTravel and returning to the legacy DTS.

In a report requested by the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee after the department suddenly canceled the huge modernization effort, the Government Accountability Office found that DoD didn’t engage with the military services to understand what they needed from the travel system until after it went live. By not involving the services during the prototype stage, officials dropped certain features available in the old system, without realizing how important they were to users until after the system deployment.

Specifically, the services using MyTravel had to manually adjust financial transactions because their financial management IT systems could not automatically process those changes.

“The new system didn’t actually meet a bunch of requirements that were needed…so when DoD realized that the data coming out of the new system wouldn’t produce the data that was needed without a bunch of manual adjustments, that was part of the reason it decided to abandon the process,” Vijay D’Souza, GAO’s director of information technology and cybersecurity, told Federal News Network.

“One would argue that this shouldn’t have been a surprise, and DoD should have recognized it sooner in the process,” he added.

GAO also found that the effort to promote MyTravel was decentralized and given to the individual services, which limited adoption and buy-in across the workforce. The lack of a single authority that would manage system changes and push through the necessary policy changes further hindered the effort, leaving the Pentagon unable to quickly respond and adapt when fundamental flaws started to emerge.

“You didn’t have a central cheerleader for this, and you didn’t have a central manager or decision maker who could make tough decisions. For example, this issue about producing clean audit data — not having that centralized authority didn’t allow DoD to rapidly adapt to that issue that was identified,” D’Souza said.

Now that the Defense Department is sticking with DTS, GAO wants to make sure that DoD has learned from its mistakes. D’Souza said the department has made improvements in leadership and established a more centralized authority for the DTS modernization effort. That authority, however, has not yet been formally approved due to personnel changes at the under secretary level.

The department has also made improvements to the requirements management process — but GAO has found a lack of certain documentation and emphasis on tracing system requirements back to users.

“We evaluate countless DoD systems every year, and the majority of the systems we look at have significant cost and schedule changes year after year, and part of what we’ve asked DoD, and they agree, is they need to do a better job on these things, a better job on tracking requirements, better job on setting clear dates and holding folks accountable to achieving those dates,” D’Souza said.

Reverting to the old system

The department’s efforts to replace its aging DTS date back to at least 2015. In 2019, GAO found that DTS was responsible for nearly $1 billion in improper payments from fiscal 2016 through 2018. But as of 2022, the improper payment rate remained high. There were also a number of features lacking from the system.

D’Souza said that the department is “paying more attention to the issue of improper payments” and that GAO has “identified financial benefits that DoD has realized more generally from implementing better tools to stop improper payments.”

The department has taken an incremental approach to modernizing DTS — right now, it is using a relatively small modernization budget while developing a six-year modernization plan that would support a broader overhaul beginning in fiscal 2027.

The conversations around the six-year modernization plan started right after the department decided to pull MyTravel, but the plan has yet to be finalized.

“It’s sort of par for the course. We often find that DoD takes several years to pull together a plan. And I think DoD is a large organization. It’s decentralized. There’s a lot of layers of approval, so some of that does take a long time. I would say that taking such a long time to pull a plan together is a little problematic, because by the time you’ve made the plan, things have changed. We have often pushed the idea to come up with quicker plans that it’s able to revise more rapidly,” D’Souza said.

