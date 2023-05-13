Pakistani army says raid on militants in southwest leaves 7 troops, 6 militants, civilian dead

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan (AP) — A raid on militants in Pakistan’s southwest in response to an earlier attack on soldiers left seven troops, six militants and a civilian dead, the army said Saturday. The operation continued for two days after a group of militants attacked a camp of soldiers in the Qila Saifullah district of northern Balochistan province early Friday. The militants also held hostage three families, including women and children, at the residential area... READ MORE

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan (AP) — A raid on militants in Pakistan’s southwest in response to an earlier attack on soldiers left seven troops, six militants and a civilian dead, the army said Saturday.

The operation continued for two days after a group of militants attacked a camp of soldiers in the Qila Saifullah district of northern Balochistan province early Friday. The militants also held hostage three families, including women and children, at the residential area of the army camp, the army said.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for that attack.

A statement by the military’s media wing said seven soldiers, six militants and a civilian were killed in the ensuing raid. A woman was also wounded during the operation.

“The … operation involved a hostage rescue operation as well to save three families on a residential block. The terrorists did not even spare children of their horrendous approach,” it said.

The army said intelligence follow-up was in progress to trace the militants’ connections and arrest their facilitators.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.