On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Defense

A Russian warplane crashes on a training mission. The fate of the crew is unknown

The Associated Press
September 12, 2023 3:29 pm
< a min read
      

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian warplane crashed Tuesday during a training mission in southern Russia, the military said, without specifying what happened to its crew of two.

The Defense Ministry said that the Su-24 bomber went down in an unpopulated area in the Volgograd region and rescue helicopters were deployed to the site.

The ministry said that the aircraft wasn’t carrying any weapons. It didn’t say what might have caused the crash that caused no casualties or damage on the ground.

The Su-24 is a twin-engine supersonic bomber that has been in service with the Soviet and Russian air forces since 1970s. It has been used extensively by both Russian and Ukrainian forces during the fighting in Ukraine.

        Insight by Verizon: Leaders from CISA, the Army Cyber Command and Defense’s JFHQ-DODIN share how they’re investing in all three to help improve cyber capabilities and resiliency for both public and private sector organizations. Download the Executive Briefing today!

The Russian air force has suffered a string of crashes that some observers have attributed to a higher number of flights amid the fighting in Ukraine.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Defense World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|18 Distinguished Military Hiring...
9|18 2023 Undersea Warfare Fall Conference
9|18 World Wide Technology Supply Chain Job...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories