Expert Edition: Detail on Defense – Cyber Exposure in DoD

March 13, 2018 2:52 pm
 
In this Expert Edition: Detail on Defense – Cyber Exposure in DoD, we track the progress the Defense Department has made in evolving the cyber scorecard, baking-in cybersecurity to weapons systems, and ensuring it gets its hands on the tools and techniques in the most efficient way.

We also:

  • Explore the headway the Defense Department has made, moving beyond routine cybersecurity hygiene and scorecard data, and using threat insights to take informed risks.
  • Provide a window into the Cyber Mission Forces deployed into the wilds of network protection efforts.
  • Explain how automation of security data helps bring the threat landscape into view.

