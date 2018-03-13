In this Expert Edition: Detail on Defense – Cyber Exposure in DoD, we track the progress the Defense Department has made in evolving the cyber scorecard, baking-in cybersecurity to weapons systems, and ensuring it gets its hands on the tools and techniques in the most efficient way.

We also:

Explore the headway the Defense Department has made, moving beyond routine cybersecurity hygiene and scorecard data, and using threat insights to take informed risks.

Provide a window into the Cyber Mission Forces deployed into the wilds of network protection efforts.

Explain how automation of security data helps bring the threat landscape into view.

By registering for this product, each registrant agrees to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Radio and information relevant to this event from third-party sponsors.