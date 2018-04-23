Listen Live Sports

April 23, 2018 2:44 pm
 
During the course of eight Ask the CIO interviews over the last three months, one thing became abundantly clear – agency chief information officers and their IT staffs are planning, implementing and fighting through the policy, regulatory and budgetary challenges to upgrade their technology.

In this Expert Edition: Ask the CIO, we explore government IT topics including:

  • Lack of Cyber Workers is the Forcing Function for Shared Services
  • Energy Takes A Broad Brush to Paint Its Cyber Risk Picture
  • NSF Aiming to Stay Ahead of the Technology Innovation Curve
  • How FDIC Rebounded from Major Cyber Incidents

