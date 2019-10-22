November 11 begins the annual ritual of considering your health benefit options. If you are like some, the only date you’ll care about is December 9, the final day to make decisions and back time from there – the procrastinator’s approach.

But, if you are like many others, your research journey into which Federal Employees Health Benefits (FEHB) plan will be most appropriate for you began October 2 when the Office of Personnel Management released the 2020 rates.

In this Expert Edition: Open Season 2020, you’ll learn about two new benefits plans offered, how much money you could save just by shopping around (procrastinators, this is important), what Defense Department TRICARE options are available for servicemembers and their families, and how all of these decisions can, and should, intermingle with your other financial concerns like Health Savings Account/Flexible Spending Account options and your tax returns.

