Configurable solutions address unique federal HR challenges

This content is sponsored by EconSys

There are several unique federal HR challenges are difficult to address with solutions originally designed for the private sector. Vendors often struggle to meet the requirements of federal agency structures, security guidelines, and executive policy. For agencies, this makes software selection more difficult, especially as recent administrations have pushed for the use of more off-the-shelf solutions.

A configurable solution designed for federal use can address many of these challenges, providing a robust and flexible alternative to existing legacy systems and private-sector solutions that do not meet their requirements. Below is a closer look at the unique challenges agencies face and how a configurable solution addresses them.

Meeting Baseline Federal HR Requirements

While every agency has its own processes and reporting needs, there is a baseline against which all software should be measured. A federally-focused cloud service provider (CSP) will be familiar with these requirements, having configured and provided comparable solutions to agencies for many years. They include:

Section 508 Compliance – Section 508 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 lays out specific requirements for accessibility in government systems. Subsequent legislation and policy updates have outlined expectations for software used by federal agencies.

– Section 508 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 lays out specific requirements for accessibility in government systems. Subsequent legislation and policy updates have outlined expectations for software used by federal agencies. FedRAMP Authorization – The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program outlines a series of requirements that CSPs and the software they provide must meet to become a vendor to federal agencies. It’s imperative that an HR software solution be not only FedRAMP authorized, but flexible enough to meet additional agency requirements and quickly adjust to future changes.

– The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program outlines a series of requirements that CSPs and the software they provide must meet to become a vendor to federal agencies. It’s imperative that an HR software solution be not only FedRAMP authorized, but flexible enough to meet additional agency requirements and quickly adjust to future changes. Configurable to Environment – Despite their adherence to government-wide regulations and policy, every federal agency has unique tools, resources, and staffing for which software should be configurable. From device types used to browser versions and platform integrations, conditions can vary significantly even between offices of the same agency.

– Despite their adherence to government-wide regulations and policy, every federal agency has unique tools, resources, and staffing for which software should be configurable. From device types used to browser versions and platform integrations, conditions can vary significantly even between offices of the same agency. Data Coordination – Software should be capable of importing data from other sources such as financial data centers and payroll. This helps ensure all employee records remain up to date.

Federal HR software should meet these basic guidelines to provide a consistent experience regardless of the size and mission of the agency.

The Benefits of a Configurable Solution for Federal HR

While these basic requirements are vital in meeting federal HR needs, software should also be configurable to meet the further needs of individual agencies and subcomponents. There are several benefits to such a system, including:

Department-Specific Workflows – A flexible federal technology system should support agencies creating workflows that align to their specific processes. This can reduce the time spent managing administrative tasks, freeing time for specialists to focus on what they do best.

– A flexible federal technology system should support agencies creating workflows that align to their specific processes. This can reduce the time spent managing administrative tasks, freeing time for specialists to focus on what they do best. Cost-Effective Options for Configuration – Heavy customization of a rigid HR system can be costly and still not meet all of an agency’s requirements. A configurable solution is designed to flexibly adjust to how an agency will use the software. CSPs with federal experience are better able to make these adjustments by anticipating common use cases.

– Heavy customization of a rigid HR system can be costly and still not meet all of an agency’s requirements. A configurable solution is designed to flexibly adjust to how an agency will use the software. CSPs with federal experience are better able to make these adjustments by anticipating common use cases. Faster Implementation Times – Onboarding a new software system can be time consuming and stressful. Any time a significant tool is implemented in a large organization, there will be pushback and delays in training and on-boarding. With a configurable solution, this time can be greatly reduced, getting specialists into the tools faster.

A flexible, fully configurable federal HR software solution with modules designed for federal agencies can provide a faster, smarter solution when compared to other private sector options. Learn more about how EconSys has designed and implemented these systems in the Federal Government for more than 25 years with FedHR Navigator.

