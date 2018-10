11-year-old girl gets heart transplant after visit by Drake

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — A suburban Chicago girl has received a heart transplant just days after she danced her way into a hospital visit from Drake.

Surgeons performed the transplant on 11-year-old Sofia Sanchez on Monday at Chicago’s Lurie Children’s Hospital. The Canadian rapper visited Sofia there after seeing a video of her dancing in a hospital hallway to his song, “In My Feelings.” The video inspired a viral dance craze.

Cardiovascular surgeon Carl Backer says Sofia’s nine-hour surgery went extremely well, although the first 48 hours after are critical.

A Facebook video shows Sofia being told of the transplant on Sunday and then exclaiming “I’m getting a heart, Mom? Oh my God!”

This story has been corrected to show that the surgery took nine, not 12 hours.

