Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

8th graders can see R-rated ‘Eighth Grade’ free this week

August 6, 2018 4:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actual 8th graders will be able to see the R-rated coming-of-age movie “Eighth Grade” in select movie theaters across the nation Wednesday.

The film’s distributor A24 says Monday that it’s hosting a night of free screenings in every state on August 8 and waiving the R-rating to allow kids of all ages to experience the film. There is at least one participating theater in each state.

The film from director Bo Burnham follows a shy 13-year-old girl in her last week of middle school and has been widely praised for its authentic depiction of being a young teenager in the social media age.

Burham has advocated that middle-schoolers see the film with their parents, telling The Associated Press in an interview last month , “I hope it gives kids an insight on parents and parents an insight on kids.”

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The Motion Picture Association of America gave the film an R-rating for some language and sexual material. The rating calls for viewers under the age of 17 have to be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian, but theaters have discretion about whether they enforce the restriction.

The only remaining barrier to entry? Parents.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech