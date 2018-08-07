Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

ABC to celebrate 90 years of Mickey Mouse

August 7, 2018 1:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mickey Mouse is getting the full star treatment as the iconic character turns 90 this year.

ABC on Tuesday announced “Mickey’s 90th Spectacular,” a two-hour prime-time special, will air on Nov. 4.

The program will feature tributes and never-before-seen short films of The Walt Disney Company’s global ambassador, who made his film debut in “Steamboat Willie” on Nov. 18, 1928.

The list of performers participating in the celebration will be released at a later date.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Don Mischer will produce and direct the celebration, which will take place at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Mischer says Walt Disney inspired him to pursue his life’s work in television.

Walt Disney is the parent company of ABC.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech