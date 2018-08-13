Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Actor Liev Schreiber set to answer harassment charge

August 13, 2018 8:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NYACK, N.Y. (AP) — Liev Schreiber is facing a harassment charge in suburban New York, where his lawyer says the actor is accused of shoving a photographer’s camera.

The Rockland County district attorney’s office says the star of Showtime’s “Ray Donovan” is due for arraignment Tuesday in Nyack (NEYE’-ak). The harassment charge dates to June 7 and is a violation, not a crime.

The DA’s office would not give more details.

Schreiber’s lawyer, Jonathan Ripps, tells The Journal News the actor maintains his innocence. Ripps hasn’t immediately responded to messages Monday.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Ripps tells the newspaper that Schreiber is accused of pushing the camera away after its flash went off. Ripps says the allegation “doesn’t rise to the level of any law being broken.”

“Ray Donovan” has been filming recently in Nyack.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech