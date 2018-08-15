Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
Aerosmith to launch residency in Las Vegas next year

August 15, 2018
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Aerosmith is the latest act to head to Las Vegas to launch a residency.

The rock band announced Wednesday that “Aerosmith: Deuces are Wild” would kick off April 6, 2019, at the Park Theater, where Lady Gaga will launch her residency in December.

Aerosmith announced 18 shows for April, June and July. Tickets, priced from $75 to $750, go on sale Aug. 24.

The Grammy-winning band, who released its self-titled debut in 1973, has hits like “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing,” ”Janie’s Got a Gun” and “Walk This Way.”

They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001, while Steven Tyler and Joe Perry made it into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2013.

Aerosmith also includes Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer and Brad Whitford.

