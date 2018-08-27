Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Alice Paul Tapper, daughter of Jake, has picture book coming

August 27, 2018 3:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Tapper isn’t the only author in his family.

The CNN anchor’s daughter has a picture book coming in March, Penguin Young Readers announced. Alice Paul Tapper, who turned 11 on Monday, has collaborated with illustrator Marta Kissi on “Raise Your Hand.” The book originates from an idea Alice and fellow Girl Scouts developed after Alice noticed that on a school trip the boys spoke up and girls remained quiet. Girl Scouts can receive a “Raise Your Hand” patch by promising to raise their hands in class and get at least three others to do the same.

Tapper, whose father contributes “spot illustrations,” said in a statement that she hoped her book would inspire girls “to be bold and brave.”

Jake Tapper’s books include the best-selling thriller “The Hellfire Club.”

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech