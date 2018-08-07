Listen Live Sports

Angelina Jolie Pitt wants divorce finalized by year’s end

August 7, 2018 7:43 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Angelina Jolie Pitt says she wants her divorce from Brad Pitt finalized before the end of the year.

The declarations came in a request for a case-management hearing filed Tuesday by Jolie Pitt’s attorneys in Los Angeles Superior Court.

The document says her attorneys will work with Pitt’s lawyers to ensure the actors are single again in 2018.

The court filing contends Pitt “has paid no meaningful child support” since the couple’s separation. It says he has failed to live up to their informal financial arrangements, and she’ll seek a court order to get retroactive payments from him.

Pitt’s attorney Lance Spiegel did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jolie Pitt filed for divorce nearly two years ago and currently has primary custody of their six children.

