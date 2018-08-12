Art museum to feature paintings by rocker Mellencamp

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio art museum has announced a new exhibition of paintings by rocker John Mellencamp, known for his expressionistic oil portraits and other works.

“John Mellencamp: Expressionist” opens Sept. 20 at the Butler Institute of American Art in Youngstown and runs through Nov. 18. It will include portraits and mixed-media pieces.

The show is Mellencamp’s second show with the Butler after his 2013-14 exhibition at the museum’s Trumbull Branch in suburban Howland.

Mellencamp is known for rock classics including “Small Town,” ”Jack and Diane” and “Pink Houses.”

Advertisement

The Butler Institute has a reputation for exhibiting artwork by famous actors and musicians, with recent displays by Bob Dylan, Peter Falk, Tony Bennett, Jessica Lange, Ronnie Wood and Kim Novak.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.