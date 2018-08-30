Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

‘Charlottesville’ documentary to premiere in November

August 30, 2018 6:21 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A documentary about a deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, last year will premiere at the Virginia Film Festival in November.

Martin Luther King III — the oldest son of the late civil rights leader Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. — is among the scheduled speakers after the documentary’s national premiere.

“Charlottesville” is produced and presented by the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics, along with Community Idea Stations.

The festival will take place Nov. 1 through Nov. 4 throughout Charlottesville. Film screenings, panel discussions, family activities and related events will be held.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The documentary includes firsthand accounts of the violence that occurred on Aug. 11-12, 2017. One woman was killed and dozens more injured when a car plowed into a crowd of people protesting white nationalists.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech