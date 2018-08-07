Listen Live Sports

Coens, Cuaron, Jenkins heading to New York Film Festival

August 7, 2018 12:01 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The 56th New York Film Festival will feature films from the Coen brothers, Barry Jenkins and 88-year-old documentarian Frederick Wiseman.

The Film Society of Lincoln Center on Tuesday announced its main slate, including the Cannes Film Festival Palme d’Or winner “Shoplifters,” by Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda. Most of the festival’s 30 selections will be making their United States premiere after debuting at either Cannes, Venice or Toronto.

Those include Jenkins’ “Moonlight” follow-up “If Beale Street Could Talk,” Joel and Ethan Coen’s Netflix feature “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” and Wiseman’s American heartland portrait “Monrovia, Indiana.”

As previously announced, the festival will open with Yorgos Lanthimos’ “The Favourite.” Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma” is the centerpiece and closing night is Julian Schnabel’s “At Eternity’s Gate.”

The festival runs Sept. 28 through Oct. 14.

