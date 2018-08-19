Listen Live Sports

Comedian Andy Gross stirs outrage at Purdue University

August 19, 2018 3:50 pm
 
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Comedian Andy Gross stirred outrage at Indiana’s Purdue University, which says the Los Angeles-based performer’s act during a student orientation was inappropriate.

The Indianapolis Star reports that some students walked out of Saturday’s performance and accused the comedian of harassing a female student who was called on stage to assist with part of his routine. They say he made a crude reference to his own genitalia and requested that the student touch his leg, among other comments they found distasteful.

A representative for Gross, a ventriloquist who also does magic tricks, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

School officials said in a statement accounts differ as to exactly what happened, but that parts of the performance were “clearly inappropriate and contrary to the university’s values.”

