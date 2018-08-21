Listen Live Sports

Court won’t remove judge, tells Meek Mill to appeal ruling

August 21, 2018 5:26 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has denied a motion from rapper Meek Mill to remove a Philadelphia judge from his case after she denied his request for a new trial.

The court said Tuesday Mill’s attorneys must go through the regular process of appealing Judge Genece Brinkley’s decision, despite their argument she’d been biased.

Mill, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, has asked that his decade-old drug and gun convictions be thrown out because of credibility issues with the officer who testified against him. His lawyers noted several other convictions involving the same officer have been thrown out by a different judge and the district attorney’s office supported the request.

Mill’s attorneys say they will now ask the state Superior Court to hear their appeal.

An attorney for Brinkley says the denial is “absolutely no surprise.”

Entertainment News Government News

