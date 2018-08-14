Listen Live Sports

Ex NYC Ballet leader Martins convicted of impaired driving

August 14, 2018 3:06 pm
 
ARDSLEY, N.Y. (AP) — Former New York City Ballet leader Peter Martins has been convicted of driving while impaired in the New York City suburbs.

The Journal News reported Tuesday that Martins was found guilty of the violation last week in Ardsley Village Court. Village Justice David Rifas also convicted Martins of backing unsafely. He was fined $650.

Martins was arrested on Dec. 29 after a three-car crash.

His lawyer declined to comment.

Martins pleaded guilty to the same charge after he was arrested in 2011 at a New Year’s Day checkpoint in Yonkers, New York.

Martins announced his retirement in January, saying accusations of sexual misconduct had taken a painful toll on his family. He was cleared in February after a two-month investigation.

