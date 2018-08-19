Listen Live Sports

Correction: Backstreet Boys Concert-Oklahoma story

August 19, 2018 2:51 pm
 
THACKERVILLE, Okla. (AP) — In a story Aug. 18 about fans injured at a Backstreet Boys concert in Oklahoma, The Associated Press misspelled the name of the city in the dateline. The city is Thackerville, not Thackersville.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Fans injured in storm at Backstreet Boys Oklahoma concert

At least 14 people have been injured and transported to hospitals after trusses holding up the entrance to a resort where the Backstreet Boys were set to begin a concert in Oklahoma collapsed

By The Associated Press

THACKERVILLE, Okla. (AP) — At least 14 people have been injured and transported to hospitals after trusses holding up the entrance to a resort where the Backstreet Boys were set to begin a concert in Oklahoma collapsed.

WinStar World Casino and Resort says in a statement posted on Twitter Saturday that the resort began an evacuation at about 5 p.m. when lightning was within 4 miles of the casino.

The company says about 150 patrons did not evacuate and when the storm hit with 70-80 mph (113-128 kph) winds, it knocked over trusses and the entrance collapsed on them. Of the 14 people taken to a hospital, two have been released.

WinStar later said the concert was postponed to a later date. Band member Kevin Richardson tweeted that the concert had been sold out with about 12,000 fans.

