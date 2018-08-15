Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Fans walk silently, solemnly past Elvis’ grave during vigil

August 15, 2018 10:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Fans of Elvis Presley are holding flickering candles and walking quietly past the grave of the rock n’ roll pioneer on the 41st anniversary of his death.

Devotees of Presley flock to Memphis, Tennessee, every year to honor his life and career during Elvis Week. The candlelight vigil is the keystone event, with solemn mourners moving slowly past his resting place and the graves of his parents and grandmother in the Meditation Garden at his former home, Graceland.

Presley died Aug. 16, 1977 at age 42. Ever since, fans have traveled from all over the world to Graceland to honor the singer and actor. Graceland now draws about 500,000 visitors annually.

Attendance Wednesday night was lighter than during last year’s 40th anniversary vigil, but security remained tight. The vigil continues into Thursday.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech