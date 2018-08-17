Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Georgia company sues R. Kelly over damage to rental homes

August 17, 2018 3:23 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ATLANTA (AP) — An Atlanta-area property company is suing Grammy-winning R&B artist R. Kelly for $203,400 over “extensive damage” to two homes he rented.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports SB Property Management Global, LLC., based in East Point, filed the lawsuit Wednesday. It says one home suffered damage to electric wiring, flooring, and windows and was missing items including a stove, furniture, ceiling fans and 22 light fixtures.

These are the same homes an associate of Kelly’s was accused of robbing in 2017. Alfonso L. Walker was charged with theft and burglary. Kelly and the company settled in April 2018 for $170,000, agreeing Kelly would be released from damage claims. But the lawsuit says Kelly has only paid $20,000. The newspaper couldn’t reach any involved parties for comment.

___

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech