Graffiti painted on home and lawn of ‘Top Chef’

August 23, 2018 8:31 pm
 
MATTITUCK, N.Y. (AP) — Police are investigating after political and religious symbols were painted on “Top Chef” producer and restaurateur Tom Colicchio’s home and lawn on Long Island.

Colicchio and his wife, Lori Silverbush, tweeted they discovered the graffiti on Tuesday.

Police say “TRUMP” was painted in red on the mailbox. “Cuomo=Death to America” with a hammer and sickle was painted on the street and grass. “Cynthia Nixon, Go Home, Silverbush and Padhma” and a star appeared in white.

Nixon is challenging New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary. Padma Lakshmi is host of “Top Chef.”

Colicchio tweeted he believes the incident was in response to his displaying a sign supporting Perry Gershon, a Democrat running for Congress against Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin.

Both Zeldin and Gershon criticized the incident on Facebook .

