The Associated Press
 
Hacker of celebrity photos asking for leniency

August 17, 2018 11:36 am
 
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man is asking for leniency while facing sentencing for hacking into more than 250 iCloud accounts of Hollywood stars and other people.

George Garofano, of North Branford, was one of four men arrested in the 2014 hacking scandal that led to private photos of Jennifer Lawrence, Kirsten Dunst, Kate Upton and others being made public. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 29 in federal court in Bridgeport.

Garofano recently filed court documents asking for no more than five months in prison followed by five months of home confinement. That’s less than the 10 to 16 months in prison he faces under his felony guilty plea in April.

Garofano says he faces a lifetime loss of rights because of the felony conviction and has “already suffered” punishment since his arrest.

