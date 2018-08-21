Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Idris Elba not shaken OR stirred by Bond questions

August 21, 2018 9:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Was that martini offered to Idris Elba at the “Yardie” premiere shaken or stirred?

Unclear, but it was a good try by a reporter looking to find out if he’ll become the first black James Bond.

Elba, who directed “Yardie,” was also hounded by a flying insect that buzzed him and fiancee Sabrina Dhowre on the yellow carpet (We aren’t referring to media who wouldn’t let the Bond question go).

Last week, Elba posted a selfie on Twitter and wrote “my name’s Elba, Idris Elba,” echoing Bond’s catchphrase. The actor acknowledged that “apparently” he set off a bit of a firestorm “by telling people my name.”

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Many Elba fans have campaigned for him to be the first black James Bond over the years.

One reporter extended a martini and asked if he’d like it shaken or stirred.

Elba’s response: “Stir fried.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech