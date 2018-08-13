Listen Live Sports

Issa Rae, Childish Gambino part of Rihanna’s Diamond Ball

August 13, 2018 9:03 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Issa Rae will host Rihanna’s fourth annual Diamond Ball next month, and Childish Gambino will perform.

Rihanna’s black-tie event will take place Sept. 13 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans will receive the 2018 Diamond Ball Award.

The gala will benefit Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation, which promotes education and arts globally and assists emergency response programs.

Rae, the creator and writer behind the HBO hit “Insecure,” earned an Emmy nomination for her leading role in the show. Grammy-winning Childish Gambino, also known as Emmy-winning actor Donald Glover, has hits like “This Is America” and “Redbone.”

Beyonce, Jay-Z and Leonardo DiCaprio attended last year’s Diamond Ball, which raised $5 million, was hosted by Dave Chappelle and featured performances by Kendrick Lamar and Calvin Harris.

