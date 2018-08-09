Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

It’s TV love for Schwimmer, Messing on ‘Will & Grace’

August 9, 2018 7:15 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former “Friends” star David Schwimmer will appear on “Will & Grace” as a new love interest for Debra Messing’s character.

NBC said Wednesday that Schwimmer will play opposite Messing’s Grace on the sitcom revival that’s back Oct. 4 on NBC.

Schwimmer isn’t the only familiar face appearing on the second season. Alec Baldwin, Chelsea Handler and Mary McCormack were previously announced guest stars.

“Friends” and the original “Will & Grace” were teammates on NBC’s powerhouse “Must See TV” Thursday night comedy lineup in the 1990s through the mid-2000s.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech