LA prosecutor arrested after crash with radio host Big Boy

August 24, 2018 6:41 am
 
CALABASAS, Calif. (AP) — A prosecutor on leave from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office has been arrested for investigation of driving under the influence after his car smashed into one carrying popular Los Angeles radio personality Big Boy.

The Los Angeles Times reports Michael Kenneth Pettersen, 54, was arrested Tuesday.

Video from the crash scene in Calabasas shows a man sitting behind the wheel of a smashed car swigging from a bottle after the wreck.

An incredulous, but unhurt, Big Boy says, “He’s sitting in the car still drinking.”

Sheriff’s deputies help him from the car before he falls to the ground.

Pettersen did not make a court appearance Thursday and it wasn’t clear if he has an attorney.

The district attorney’s office says he has been on leave since January 2017.

