Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Lance Bass tried to buy home featured in ‘Brady Bunch’

August 6, 2018 7:55 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lance Bass thought he had bought the home featured in the opening and closing scenes of “The Brady Bunch.” He even invited Maureen McCormick, who played Marcia in the sitcom, over for dinner.

But the ‘N Sync singer posted Saturday on Instagram that the deal fell through. Bass wrote he was “heartbroken” to learn a corporate buyer wants the house “at any cost.”

Realtor Ernie Carswell tells the Los Angeles Times for a story published Sunday that the property, which was listed for $1.885 million, received eight offers, which came down to two bids. He declined to identify the potential buyers and says the sale is expected to close in about 10 days.

The two-bedroom, three-bathroom split-level home in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles was purchased in 1973 for $61,000.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

Information from: Los Angeles Times, http://www.latimes.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech