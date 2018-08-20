Listen Live Sports

Logo: Kentucky distiller sues Dylan company over trademark

August 20, 2018 5:50 pm
 
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Heaven Hill Distillery of Kentucky is taking Bob Dylan’s whiskey company to court, claiming trademark infringement involving its logo.

Heaven’s Door Spirits is co-owned by the musician and debuted this year.

WDRB-TV reports a Heaven Hill lawyer sent a cease-and-desist letter to Chicago-based Heaven’s Door in April, saying its “stacked” logo is similar to Heaven Hill’s. The lawsuit says Heaven’s Door attorneys replied that they didn’t expect confusion over the logos and didn’t plan to change or comply with the demands.

Heaven’s Door is a reference to Dylan’s song “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door.”

The lawsuit was filed Friday in U.S. District Court in Louisville. It said Bardstown-based Heaven Hill has used the trademark for more than 80 years.

Heaven’s Door didn’t immediately respond to a request from the station for comment.

Information from: WDRB-TV, http://www.fox41.com

