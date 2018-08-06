Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Man charged with destroying Trump’s Hollywood star

August 6, 2018 7:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man accused of smashing President Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been charged with one felony count of vandalism.

Twenty-four-year-old Austin Clay of Glendale was charged Monday in Los Angeles. It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.

Prosecutors say Clay took a pickax to Trump’s star on Hollywood Boulevard on July 25. The star recognized Trump for his work on the TV reality show “The Apprentice.” It has been repaired.

Clay could face up to three years in jail if convicted.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The star was previously vandalized by James Otis with a sledgehammer and pickax days before the November 2016 election.

Otis pleaded no contest to the felony. He was sentenced to community labor and ordered to pay $4,400 for the damage.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech