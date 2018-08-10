Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Man linked to reality TV star Bethenny Frankel found dead

August 10, 2018 8:54 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities are investigating the suspected overdose death at Trump Tower of a man romantically linked to reality TV personality Bethenny Frankel.

A spokeswoman for the New York City medical examiner’s office has identified the man as Dennis Shields.

The 51-year-old Shields had been known for being the on-again, off-again boyfriend of Frankel, who gained fame as a star of “The Real Housewives of New York City.”

Police responding to a 911 call say they discovered the body shortly after 9 a.m. on Friday at President Donald Trump’s high-rise on Fifth Avenue.

An emergency medical service team pronounced Shields dead at the scene.

Frankel went to high school with Shield’s estranged wife.

