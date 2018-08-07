Listen Live Sports

Nathan Fillion ready for action in ‘The Rookie,’ sort of

August 7, 2018 11:39 pm
 
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Nathan Fillion is ready for action as a police officer in ABC’s new drama “The Rookie” — up to a point.

Fillion told a TV critics’ meeting Tuesday that his “knees would appreciate it” if he can have a stuntman do the running for him.

The 47-year-old actor joked that at this point in his life, “kneeling is a stunt for me.”

In “The Rookie,” Fillion plays a man whose midlife crisis leads him to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Fillion, who starred in ABC’s “Castle,” said he believes there’s a cultural wave of people reinventing their lives like his character in “The Rookie.”

The drama, which includes Richard T. Jones, Afton Williamson and Alyssa Diaz in the cast, debuts Oct. 16.

