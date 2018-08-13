New book inspired by rap song ‘The Deep’

NEW YORK (AP) — A book coming out next June is going “Deep.”

Saga Press announced Monday that it is publishing a book inspired by a rap song by Clipping, the experimental featuring Grammy winner and “Hamilton” actor Daveed Diggs. “The Deep” is written by Rivers Solomon and tells of an underwater society inhabited by descendants of African slave women.

Clipping is working on new music for the book, timed to its publication. The group plans a vinyl release featuring the song “The Deep” and additional material.

Diggs originated the roles of Thomas Jefferson and the Marquis de Lafayette in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s celebrated musical. He is currently starring in the film “Blindspotting,” which he co-wrote and co-produced.

