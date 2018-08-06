Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

New documentary to explore history of FBI, US presidents

August 6, 2018 7:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Showtime will air a new documentary series from award-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney examining the history of clashes between U.S. presidents and the FBI.

The four-part series inspired by the book “Enemies: A History of the FBI” by Tim Weiner will debut Nov. 18, Showtime Networks chief David Nevins told TV critics on Monday.

The program, with the working title “Enemies: The President, Justice & the FBI,” will explore what Showtime called “epic confrontations” between presidents and FBI directors from J. Edgar Hoover to James Comey.

In a tongue-in-cheek reference, Nevins referred to the documentary as “mildly timely.”

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The series’ analysis of the past will be used to gauge what may come of the federal investigation of possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia in the 2016 election, Showtime said.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech