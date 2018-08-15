New McCartney love song takes direct, ‘raunchy’ approach

NEW YORK (AP) — The man who co-wrote “I Want to Hold Your Hand” more than a half century ago is speaking more directly these days.

Sir Paul McCartney released a new single on Wednesday called “Fuh You,” where the key line — “I want to fuh you” — contains a fudged version of a common obscenity.

The 76-year-old former Beatle described it in a news release as “sort of a love song, but a raunchy love song.”

The song has been made available on digital and streaming platforms, so radio airplay doesn’t appear to be an issue. The song will be included in his first album of all-new material since 2013, “Egypt Station,” which is due for release on September 7.

