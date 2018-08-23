Listen Live Sports

Omarosa memoir sells 34,000 copies during its first week

August 23, 2018 10:58 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Omarosa Manigault Newman’s “Unhinged” had a strong first week of sales, although it seems unlikely to match the success of Donald Trump tell-alls such as “Fire and Fury” and “A Higher Loyalty.”

“Unhinged” sold 34,000 copies, NPD BookScan reported Thursday. BookScan tracks around 85 percent of the print market. Newman, the former White House aide and “Apprentice” star, wrote that she became disillusioned with Trump and decided he was a racist. The president responded by calling her a “dog.”

“Unhinged” finished third last week in overall sales, behind Rachel Hollis’ lifestyle guide “Girl, Wash Your Face” and Kevin Kwan’s “Crazy Rich Asians,” the basis for the hit movie.

Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury” has sold more than 1 million copies and James Comey’s “A Higher Loyalty” has sold hundreds of thousands.

