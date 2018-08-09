Listen Live Sports

Poet laureate Tracy K. Smith will tour this fall

August 9, 2018 1:43 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The country’s poet laureate is going on the road.

The Library of Congress announced Thursday that Tracy K. Smith will be visiting Alaska, South Dakota, Maine and Louisiana over the next few months. The tour will coincide with the Sept. 4 release of “American Journal: Fifty Poems for Our Time,” a joint project between the Library and Graywolf Press. The book is an anthology featuring “different outlooks on America.” Contributing poets include former U.S. laureates Natasha Trethewey and Charles Wright and encompass a wide variety of ages, backgrounds and literary styles.

Smith is beginning her second 1-year term as poet laureate. Her own books include the Pulitzer Prize-winning collection “Life On Mars” and the memoir “Ordinary Light.”

