Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Police: Man angry about loud music waves gun at school dance

August 19, 2018 4:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

THATCHER, Ariz. (AP) — A 72-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of waving a gun at a high school dance in Arizona because he didn’t like the loud music.

Police in the small southeastern Arizona town of Thatcher say Robert Layton drove to the high school parking lot around 11:45 p.m. Friday and complained about the loud music.

Witnesses say Layton pulled a 9mm handgun out of his pocket and waved it around before pulling wires to disable the music.

A DJ at the event wrestled Layton to the ground and disarmed him.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Authorities later said there were no bullets in the handgun.

Layton was undergoing an evaluation at a hospital before being booked into jail. It was unclear Sunday if he has a lawyer yet who could speak on his behalf.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech