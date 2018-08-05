Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Pop star Demi Lovato vows to keep fighting addiction

August 5, 2018 7:23 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In her first public comments since an overdose put her into the hospital, singer Demi Lovato says she remains committed to overcoming addiction.

“I will keep fighting,” Lovato wrote Sunday in a post on Instagram.

She also thanked her fans, family, team and staff at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles. She reportedly overdosed on drugs at her Hollywood Hills home on July 24.

She said she’s learned that the illness of addiction doesn’t fade and is something she “must continue to overcome,” and needs time to heal and focus on her sobriety and recovery.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The singer-actress has spoken about her struggles with an eating disorder, self-mutilation, and drugs and alcohol. She has become a role model for young women and men who have faced their own issues.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech