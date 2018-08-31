Listen Live Sports

Rep. Maxine Waters gives Wakanda salute at Franklin funeral

August 31, 2018 3:20 pm
 
DETROIT (AP) — As far as one minister is concerned, it’s Maxine Waters Forever!

When Bishop Charles H. Ellis III of Greater Grace Temple assured Rep. Maxine Waters at the Aretha Franklin funeral that “We got your back!” he was repaid in full with the hands fisted, arms crossed “Wakanda Forever!” salute from the California congresswoman.

The moment Friday came during a pause in the program at the Queen of Soul’s homegoing, when Ellis recognized Waters in the audience and acknowledged how she has come under fire, apparently referring to President Trump’s Twitter attacks on the Democrat.

“Maxine Waters, from southside L.A., South Central,” Ellis said.

Waters stood and responded with the signature greeting from the blockbuster film “Black Panther,” with her arms crossed in front of her chest. Many in the audience, including former President Bill Clinton, stood and applauded.

“Everybody just point over there and tell her ‘We got your back,'” Ellis urged. “Come on, say it so everybody can hear you out there, ‘We got your back!'”

Twitter users responded in kind, letting her know they, too, “got your back.”

