Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Reporter accused of assaulting man at mayoral debate

August 10, 2018 5:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A reporter for Latino Public Radio has been accused of putting his hands around another man’s neck during an altercation at a Providence mayoral debate and charged with simple assault.

James Kuo says Reynaldo Almonte knocked a phone out of his hands and grabbed his neck during Thursday night’s debate. Kuo says the attack came after Almonte threatened him and Kuo tried to take a picture of Almonte.

Kuo is a vocal critic of candidate Robert DeRobbio for his involvement in an operetta “The Mikado,” which Kuo says is racist.

Reynaldo, who is CEO of Latino Public Radio, didn’t immediately respond to an email Friday. He tells The Providence Journal that Kuo provoked him and “got what he deserved.”

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech